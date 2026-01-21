France asks for a NATO exercise in Greenland, is ready to participate

PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - France has asked for a NATO exercise in Greenland and is ready to contribute to it, French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau and Inti Landauro)
PARIS, 21 gennaio (Reuters) - La Francia ha chiesto un’esercitazione NATO in Groenlandia ed è pronta a contribuirvi, ha detto mercoledì l’ufficio del presidente francese Emmanuel Macron.
(Servizio di Elizabeth Pineau e Inti Landauro)
