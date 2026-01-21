https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/21/france-asks-for-a-nato-exercise-in-greenland-is-ready-to-participate

France asks for a NATO exercise in Greenland, is ready to participate

La Francia chiede un’esercitazione della NATO in Groenlandia, è pronta a partecipare

Reuters
21.1.2026
France’s President Emmanuel Macron attends the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 20, 2026. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse (Reuters)

PARIS, Jan 21 (Reuters) - France has asked for a NATO exercise in Greenland and is ready to contribute to it, French President Emmanuel Macron’s office said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Pineau and Inti Landauro)

