Germany arrests two on suspicion of supporting pro-Russian Donetsk, Luhansk groups

BERLIN, Jan 21 (Reuters) - German federal prosecutors said on Wednesday they had arrested a Russian and a German national in the region of Brandenburg on suspicion of supporting the foreign terrorist organizations “People’s Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.”

The prosecutors allege that the two suspects organized deliveries of supplies, medical products and drones to pro-Russian militia groups in eastern Ukraine since 2016, with one of them transferring over 14,000 euros ($16,382.80) and the other travelling to the Donbass region for meetings and distribution of goods.

($1 = 0.8546 euros)

