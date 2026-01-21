https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/21/kosovo-accepts-invitation-to-join-trump-s-board-of-peace

Kosovo accepts invitation to join Trump’s Board of Peace

Il Kosovo accetta l’invito a far parte del Consiglio di pace di Trump

Reuters
21.1.2026
Kosovo’s President Vjosa Osmani looks on during a press conference with German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul (not in picture) in Pristina, Kosovo, November 18, 2025. REUTERS/Valdrin Xhemaj (Reuters)

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Kosovo said on Wednesday it had accepted an invitation from U.S. President Donald Trump to join his “Board of Peace”.

“I am deeply honored by the President’s personal invitation to represent the Republic of Kosovo as a founding member of the Board of Peace, standing shoulder to shoulder with the United States in the pursuit of a safer world,” Kosovo’s President Vjosa Osmani wrote on X.

“America helped bring peace to Kosovo. Today, Kosovo stands firmly as America’s ally, ready to help carry that peace forward,” Osmani said.

Kosovo, a Balkan country of 1.6 million people, has been a close ally with the United States which supported its independence from Serbia in 2008.

(Reporting by Fatos Bytyci; Writing by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Reportage Il Canada non è in vendita Simon van Zuylen-Wood
Scienza In Italia conservare gli ovuli è un privilegio Claudia Torrisi
Tecnologia Adesso potete dimenticare la password Chris Stokel-Walker
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati