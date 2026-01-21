Russia says fire put out at Afipsky oil refinery after Ukrainian drone attack

MOSCOW, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Ukrainian drone fragments ignited a fire at the Afipsky oil refinery in Russia’s southern Krasnodar region, but nobody was hurt, there was no damage, and the fire is now out, a local emergencies centre said early on Wednesday.

The refinery, which has been frequently attacked by Ukrainian drones in recent months as part of Kyiv’s campaign to degrade Russia’s vast energy infrastructure, is mostly focused on exports. It processed 7.2 million metric tons of crude oil (144,000 barrels per day) in 2024.

Moscow has stepped up its own winter campaign against Ukraine’s battered energy system while continuing to grind forward on the battlefield.

Separately, Ukrainian drones struck various towns in southern Russia, injuring 11 people and prompting the evacuation of several residents, local officials said on Wednesday.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Christopher Cushing/Andrew Osborn)