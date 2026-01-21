Singapore’s Workers’ Party will not nominate another MP to be Leader of the Opposition

SINGAPORE, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Workers’ Party said on Wednesday that it will not nominate another member of parliament to be Leader of the Opposition.

In a press statement, the opposition party said the appointment is conventionally extended to the leader of the largest opposition party in Parliament and is not the preregative or choice of the government of the day or the Prime Minister in other Westminster-style systems.

“This approach expresses the authority and sanctity of the people’s vote,” the party said.

The statement comes after Singapore’s Prime Minister stripped Workers’ Party secretary-general Pritam Singh of the post, saying his position had become untenable after his conviction of lying to parliament.

