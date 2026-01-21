https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/21/singapore-s-workers-party-will-not-nominate-another-mp-to-be-leader-of-the-opposition

Singapore’s Workers’ Party will not nominate another MP to be Leader of the Opposition

Il Partito dei Lavoratori di Singapore non nominerà un altro deputato come leader dell’opposizione

Reuters
21.1.2026
Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh leaves the Supreme Court after his appeal was dismissed in Singapore December 4, 2025. REUTERS/Suhaimi Abdullah/File Photo (Reuters)

SINGAPORE, Jan 21 (Reuters) - Singapore’s Workers’ Party said on Wednesday that it will not nominate another member of parliament to be Leader of the Opposition.

In a press statement, the opposition party said the appointment is conventionally extended to the leader of the largest opposition party in Parliament and is not the preregative or choice of the government of the day or the Prime Minister in other Westminster-style systems.

“This approach expresses the authority and sanctity of the people’s vote,” the party said.

The statement comes after Singapore’s Prime Minister stripped Workers’ Party secretary-general Pritam Singh of the post, saying his position had become untenable after his conviction of lying to parliament.

(Reporting by Jun Yuan Yong; Editing by David Stanway)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Reportage Il Canada non è in vendita Simon van Zuylen-Wood
Scienza In Italia conservare gli ovuli è un privilegio Claudia Torrisi
Tecnologia Adesso potete dimenticare la password Chris Stokel-Walker
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati