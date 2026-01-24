UK’s Starmer discusses need for enhanced security in Arctic in call with Trump

Jan 24 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke with U.S. President Donald Trump by telephone on Saturday, with the leaders discussing the need for bolstered security in the Arctic, 10 Downing Street said in a statement.

Starmer referred to the subject as an absolute priority for his government, the statement said.

The leaders agreed on the need to see progress towards a sustainable ceasefire in the Ukraine-Russia war, with the prime minister reiterating that international partners must continue to support Ukraine in its defence against Putin’s “barbaric attacks”.

(Reporting by Anusha Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)