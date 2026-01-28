https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/01/28/deputy-chief-minister-of-india-s-maharashtra-dies-in-plane-crash-tv-channels-say

Deputy chief minister of India’s Maharashtra dies in plane crash, TV channels say

28.1.2026
Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) politician Ajit Pawar is seen before the swearing-in ceremony of Shiv Sena party leader Uddhav Thackeray as chief minister of Maharashtra in Mumbai, India, November 28, 2019. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas (Reuters)

NEW DELHI, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The deputy chief minister of India’s western state of Maharashtra, Ajit Pawar, was killed on Wednesday as his charter aircraft went down in flames, television channels said.

Video showed billows of smoke rising from some of the burning wreckage of the plane, scattered across an open field.

Media said Pawar’s aircraft, travelling from India’s financial capital of Mumbai, tried to make an emergency landing in the state’s city of Baramati. 

(Reporting by Sakshi Dayal; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

