US singer Chris Brown in UK court ahead of October assault trial

LONDON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - U.S. singer Chris Brown appeared in a London court on Wednesday for a brief hearing ahead of his trial later this year on charges of attacking a music producer in a London nightclub.

Brown last year denied attempting to inflict grievous bodily harm, and also a less serious charge of assault causing actual bodily harm, over what prosecutors say was an “unprovoked attack” with a bottle in 2023.

The 36-year-old attended London’s Southwark Crown Court on Wednesday and spoke only to confirm his name.

Brown entered the dock and shook hands with his co-defendant Omololu Akinlolu, 39, who has also denied the charges against him. Around a dozen supporters sat in the public gallery behind them and waved as he left the dock.

The pair’s trial is due to begin in October. They were both granted bail ahead of a further preliminary hearing in April.

Brown, a two-time Grammy Award winner known for hits such as “Loyal”, “Run It” and “Under the Influence”, was granted bail in May after paying 5 million pounds ($6.89 million) in order to begin his “Breezy Bowl XX” tour, which ended in October.

The R&B star was arrested at a hotel in Manchester, northern England last year after returning to Britain for the first time since the incident.

($1 = 0.7256 pounds)

(Reporting by Sam Tobin; editing by Sarah Young)