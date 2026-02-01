Venezuela rights activist Tarazona freed in prisoner release

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Venezuelan rights activist Javier Tarazona has been freed in a prisoner release, legal rights group Foro Penal said on Sunday, the latest high profile liberation in a process families of the detained say has moved too slowly.

Venezuela’s interim president Delcy Rodriguez on Friday announced a proposed “amnesty law” for hundreds of prisoners in the country, and said the infamous Helicoide detention center in the capital Caracas, which rights groups have long denounced as the site of prisoner abuse, will be converted into a center for sport and social services.

Rights group Foro Penal says it has verified more than 300 liberations of political prisoners since the government announced a new series of releases on January 8.

(Reporting by Reuters)