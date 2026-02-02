https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/02/eu-rejects-iran-s-categorisation-of-eu-armies-as-terrorist-groups

EU: rejects Iran’s categorisation of EU armies as ‘terrorist groups’

UE: respinge la categorizzazione degli eserciti dell’Unione europea come “gruppi terroristici” da parte dell’Iran

Reuters
2.2.2026
European Union and Iran flags are seen in this illustration taken June 18, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo (Reuters)

PARIS, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The European Union said it rejected Iran’s decision to consider as “terrorist groups” the armies of EU countries after the EU listed the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps on the bloc’s list of terrorist organisations.

“We reject the announcement of the listing of EU armies and the accusation of terrorism,” said European Commission spokesperson Anouar El Anouni.

Iran’s move came after the EU last Thursday marked a symbolic shift in its approach to Iran’s leadership by designating the Revolutionary Guards as a terrorist organisation, following what turned out to be the Islamic Republic’s bloodiest crackdown of protests since its establishment in 1979.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro;Editing by Sudip Kar-Gupta)

