https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/02/former-peru-foreign-minister-dies-in-prison-hospital-in-brazil

Former Peru foreign minister dies in prison hospital in Brazil

L’ex ministro degli Esteri del Perù muore in un ospedale-prigione in Brasile

Reuters
2.2.2026

RIO DE JANEIRO, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Former Peruvian Foreign Minister Augusto Blacker Miller, who was arrested in Brazil in December, died in a prison hospital in Rio de Janeiro late last month, the state penitentiary authority said on Monday.

Miller, 80, died on January 23 at the Hamilton Agostinho Penal Hospital in the Gericino prison complex after suffering a cardiorespiratory arrest, the authority said in a statement.

Miller, who served under former President Alberto Fujimori in the 1990s, had been on the run since an Albanian court sentenced him in a fraud case and was wanted by Interpol when Brazil’s federal police arrested him in December.

(Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez and Alex Richardson)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Economia L’intelligenza artificiale sta rivoluzionando il porno
Lavoro Come sono finito a fare l’autista di Uber Steve Scherer
Polonia Varsavia sperimenta la settimana corta Marek Rabij
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati