Russia is trying to de-escalate Iran tensions, the Kremlin says

La Russia sta cercando di smorzare le tensioni con l’Iran, secondo il Cremlino

2.2.2026
Iranian missiles are displayed in a park in Tehran, Iran, January 31, 2026. Majid Asgaripour/WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS (Reuters)

MOSCOW, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The Kremlin said on Monday that Russia was still trying to de-escalate tensions around Iran, and that it had long ago offered its services to process or store Iran’s enriched uranium.

Asked if Russia was discussing with Iran and the United States the possibility of taking Iranian enriched uranium, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said: “This topic has been on the agenda for a long time.”

“Russia has been offering its services for quite a long time as a possible option that would lead to the removal of certain irritants for a number of countries,” Peskov said.

“Right now, Russia is continuing its efforts, continuing its contacts with all interested parties, and maintains its readiness to de-escalate tensions around Iran to the best of its ability,” he said.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; writing by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Alex Richardson)

