https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/02/russia-s-medvedev-says-us-theft-of-maduro-shatters-international-relations

Russia’s Medvedev says US ‘theft’ of Maduro shatters international relations

Il russo Medvedev dice che il “furto” degli Stati Uniti nei confronti di Maduro manda in frantumi le relazioni internazionali

Reuters
2.2.2026
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev attends an interview with Reuters, TASS and WarGonzo in the Moscow region, Russia January 29, 2026. Dmitry Medvedev’s Secretariat/Handout via REUTERS (Reuters)

MOSCOW, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, said the U.S. “theft” of toppled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro shattered international relations and could be considered by Caracas as an act of war.

“What happened to President Nicolas Maduro is obviously a violation of any norms of international law,” Medvedev told Reuters, TASS and the WarGonzo Russian war blogger in an interview at his residence outside Moscow.

“It breaks the whole system of international relations,” Medvedev said, adding that if U.S. President Donald Trumpwas “stolen” by a foreign power then the U.S. would certainly consider it an act of war.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Società Come minimo un reddito per tutti Rutger Bregman
Economia L’insolito, continuo rincaro dell’oro
Il nostro clima Le origini di Harry
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati