Russia’s Medvedev says US ‘theft’ of Maduro shatters international relations

MOSCOW, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council, said the U.S. “theft” of toppled Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro shattered international relations and could be considered by Caracas as an act of war.

“What happened to President Nicolas Maduro is obviously a violation of any norms of international law,” Medvedev told Reuters, TASS and the WarGonzo Russian war blogger in an interview at his residence outside Moscow.

“It breaks the whole system of international relations,” Medvedev said, adding that if U.S. President Donald Trumpwas “stolen” by a foreign power then the U.S. would certainly consider it an act of war.

(Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge; Editing by Tom Hogue)