https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/02/syrian-government-forces-deploy-towards-kurdish-run-city-after-ceasefire-deal

Syrian government forces deploy towards Kurdish-run city after ceasefire deal

Le forze governative siriane si schierano verso la città gestita dai curdi dopo l’accordo per il cessate il fuoco

Reuters
2.2.2026
Syrian Interior Ministry security forces vehicles travel to enter the city of Hasakah in northeastern Syria, following an agreement between Damascus and the Syrian Democratic Forces reached on January 30, in Al-hasakah, Syria, February 2, 2026. REUTERS/Kha (Reuters)

Feb 2 (Reuters) - A convoy of Syrian government security forces moved towards the Kurdish-controlled city of Hasakah in the northeast on Monday, Reuters witnesses said, deploying under a U.S.-backed ceasefire deal that foresees the Kurdish-run regions being merged with Damascus.

The deal, declared on Friday, has staved off further conflict between President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s government and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which lost swathes of eastern and northern Syria to government troops in January.

The convoy of more than 20 interior ministry vehicles began moving towards Hasakah city from its outskirts in the early afternoon.

(Reporting by Khalil Ashawi; Editing by Aidan Lewis)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Economia L’intelligenza artificiale sta rivoluzionando il porno
Lavoro Come sono finito a fare l’autista di Uber Steve Scherer
Iran Immagini di rabbia e di speranza
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati