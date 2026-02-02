Syrian government forces deploy towards Kurdish-run city after ceasefire deal

Feb 2 (Reuters) - A convoy of Syrian government security forces moved towards the Kurdish-controlled city of Hasakah in the northeast on Monday, Reuters witnesses said, deploying under a U.S.-backed ceasefire deal that foresees the Kurdish-run regions being merged with Damascus.

The deal, declared on Friday, has staved off further conflict between President Ahmed al-Sharaa’s government and the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), which lost swathes of eastern and northern Syria to government troops in January.

The convoy of more than 20 interior ministry vehicles began moving towards Hasakah city from its outskirts in the early afternoon.

(Reporting by Khalil Ashawi; Editing by Aidan Lewis)