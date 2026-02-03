https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/03/armed-boats-attempt-to-intercept-vessel-in-strait-of-hormuz-ukmto-says

Armed boats attempt to intercept vessel in Strait of Hormuz, UKMTO says

Barche armate tentano di intercettare una nave nello Stretto di Hormuz, dice l’UKMTO

Reuters
3.2.2026

DUBAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - A group of armed boats attempted to intercept a vessel 16 nautical miles (29.6 km) north of Oman, the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations said on Tuesday.

The UKMTO said it is investigating the incident, which happened in the inbound Traffic Separation Scheme of the Strait of Hormuz.

Numerous small armed vessels attempted to contact the vessel via VHF radio, but it ignored requests to stop and continued on its planned route, the agency said.

(Reporting by Tala Ramadan; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

