Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes Myanmar, GFZ says

Terremoto di magnitudo 6 colpisce la Birmania, dice il GFZ

Reuters
3.2.2026

Feb 3 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6 earthquake struck Myanmar on Tuesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences(GFZ)said. The quake was at a depth of 10km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

