Earthquake of magnitude 6 strikes Myanmar, GFZ says

Feb 3 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6 earthquake struck Myanmar on Tuesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences(GFZ)said. The quake was at a depth of 10km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
(Reporting by Rhea Rose Abraham in BengaluruEditing by Peter Graff)
Feb 3 (Reuters) - A magnitude 6 earthquake struck Myanmar on Tuesday, the German Research Center for Geosciences(GFZ)said. The quake was at a depth of 10km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
(Reporting by Rhea Rose Abraham in BengaluruEditing by Peter Graff)
3 febbraio (Reuters) - Un terremoto di magnitudo 6 ha colpito la Birmania martedì, ha detto il Centro di ricerca tedesco per le geoscienze (GFZ). Il sisma si è verificato a una profondità di 10 km (6,21 miglia), ha dichiarato il GFZ.
(Servizio di Rhea Rose Abraham a BengaluruEditing by Peter Graff)
Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it
Inserisci email e password per entrare nella tua area riservata.
Non hai un account su Internazionale?Registrati