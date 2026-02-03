French teacher stabbed by pupil in southern France school

PARIS, Feb 3 (Reuters) - A French teacher was stabbed by a pupil in a school in Sanary-sur-Mer, in southern France, on Tuesday, the French Education Minister Edouard Geffray said on X, adding he was immediately heading to the school.

BFM TV, citing the local Var department prefect, said the 60-year old teacher was stabbed with a knife by a 14-year old in her classroom and that her life was at risk.

The pupil is being detained, BFM TV said. It was not immediately clear why the stabbing occurred.

(Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)