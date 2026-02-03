Iran president gives go-ahead for talks with US

DUBAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Talks with the U.S. should be pursued to secure national interests as long as “threats and unreasonable expectations” are avoided, President Masoud Pezeshkian posted on X on Tuesday.

“Taking into account demands from friendly regional countries to respond to the U.S. President’s suggestion for talks, I instructed the foreign minister to prepare the ground for equitable and fair negotiations … should an atmosphere free of threats and unreasonable expectations arise,” Pezeshkian said.

