https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/03/iran-president-gives-go-ahead-for-talks-with-us

Iran president gives go-ahead for talks with US

Il presidente iraniano dà il via libera ai colloqui con gli Stati Uniti

Reuters
3.2.2026
Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian walks to address the 80th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) at the U.N. headquarters in New York, U.S., September 24, 2025. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon/File Photo (Reuters)

DUBAI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Talks with the U.S. should be pursued to secure national interests as long as “threats and unreasonable expectations” are avoided, President Masoud Pezeshkian posted on X on Tuesday.

“Taking into account demands from friendly regional countries to respond to the U.S. President’s suggestion for talks, I instructed the foreign minister to prepare the ground for equitable and fair negotiations … should an atmosphere free of threats and unreasonable expectations arise,” Pezeshkian said.

(Reporting by Dubai Newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Economia L’intelligenza artificiale sta rivoluzionando il porno
Lavoro Come sono finito a fare l’autista di Uber Steve Scherer
Uruguay Pepe Mujica e la sua bici Fermín Méndez
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati