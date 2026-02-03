Iraq’s Maliki says he would welcome decision to replace him as PM candidate

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Iraq’s former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, nominated by a powerful alliance of Shi’ite political parties to return to the premiership, said on Tuesday that he would welcome a decision to replace his candidacy.

On January 27, U.S. President Donald Trump said that if Maliki, who served as prime minister for most of the U.S.-led war in Iraq, were chosen to return to the post, Washington would no longer help Iraq, a major oil producer and close U.S. ally.

