Iraq’s Maliki says he would welcome decision to replace him as PM candidate

L’iracheno Maliki dice che accoglierebbe con favore la decisione di sostituirlo come candidato premier

Reuters
3.2.2026
Former Iraqi Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki reacts at a polling station inside Al-Rasheed Hotel during the parliamentary election in Baghdad, Iraq, November 11, 2025. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani/File Photo (Reuters)

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Iraq’s former Prime Minister Nouri al-Maliki, nominated by a powerful alliance of Shi’ite political parties to return to the premiership, said on Tuesday that he would welcome a decision to replace his candidacy.

On January 27, U.S. President Donald Trump said that if Maliki, who served as prime minister for most of the U.S.-led war in Iraq, were chosen to return to the post, Washington would no longer help Iraq, a major oil producer and close U.S. ally.

Reporting by Menna Alaa El-Din and Ahmed Rasheed

