NATO has started military planning for an Arctic mission

La NATO ha avviato la pianificazione militare per una missione nell’Artico

Reuters
3.2.2026
Banners displaying the NATO logo are placed at the entrance of new NATO headquarters during the move to the new building, in Brussels, Belgium April 19, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman (Reuters)

BERLIN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - NATO has started the military planning for an Arctic Sentry mission, a spokesperson for the alliance’s military headquarters SHAPE said on Tuesday.

“Planning is underway for a NATO enhanced vigilance activity, named Arctic Sentry,” Colonel Martin L. O’Donnell, spokesperson for the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, said, confirming a report by German magazine Spiegel.

He refused to provide additional details as planning had only just begun.

