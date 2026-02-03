NATO has started military planning for an Arctic mission

BERLIN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - NATO has started the military planning for an Arctic Sentry mission, a spokesperson for the alliance’s military headquarters SHAPE said on Tuesday.

“Planning is underway for a NATO enhanced vigilance activity, named Arctic Sentry,” Colonel Martin L. O’Donnell, spokesperson for the Supreme Headquarters Allied Powers Europe, said, confirming a report by German magazine Spiegel.

He refused to provide additional details as planning had only just begun.

