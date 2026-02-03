NATO’s Rutte to meet Zelenskiy in Kyiv, FT says

Feb 3 (Reuters) - NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has arrived in Kyiv and will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a Financial Times correspondent said in a post on X.

Rutte’s reported visit comes after Russia attacked Ukraine with 450 drones and over 60 missiles overnight.

Russia and Ukraine said last week they halted strikes on each other’s energy infrastructure, but disagreed on the timeframe for the truce.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sharon Singleton)