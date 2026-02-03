https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/03/nato-s-rutte-to-meet-zelenskiy-in-kyiv-ft-says

NATO’s Rutte to meet Zelenskiy in Kyiv, FT says

Il presidente della NATO Rutte incontrerà Zelenskiy a Kiev, secondo il FT

Reuters
3.2.2026
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte shakes a hand, as he arrives to address the foreign affairs committee at the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, January 26, 2026. REUTERS/Yves Herman (Reuters)

Feb 3 (Reuters) - NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte has arrived in Kyiv and will meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, a Financial Times correspondent said in a post on X.

Rutte’s reported visit comes after Russia attacked Ukraine with 450 drones and over 60 missiles overnight.

Russia and Ukraine said last week they halted strikes on each other’s energy infrastructure, but disagreed on the timeframe for the truce.

(Reporting by Akanksha Khushi in Bengaluru; Editing by Sharon Singleton)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Economia L’intelligenza artificiale sta rivoluzionando il porno
Georgia La politica in famiglia Mariya Martiyenko
Uruguay Pepe Mujica e la sua bici Fermín Méndez
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati