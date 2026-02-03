Nigerian state police charge ex-justice minister Malami with terrorism offences

By Camillus Eboh

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Nigeria’s state police on Tuesday charged ex-justice minister Abubakar Malami and his son, Abdulaziz, with five counts of terrorism‑related and firearms offences, months after the financial crimes watchdog charged them for money laundering.

Prosecutors allege Malami, in November 2022, knowingly abetted terrorism financing by refusing to prosecute suspected terrorism financiers whose case files were forwarded to him while he served as attorney general.

The pair pleaded not guilty and were ordered to remain in the custody of the Department of State Security ahead of commencement of trial on February 20 after rejecting an oral bail.

The arraignment adds to Malami’s widening legal troubles, which include separate ongoing money‑laundering proceedings and a related asset‑forfeiture case before the Federal High Court.

In December, Malami was charged with 16 counts of money laundering and conspiracy involving billions of naira.

Defence lawyers argued the pair had already spent two weeks in detention and were brought to court from the hospital, but the judge insisted on a formal bail motion.

Prosecutors also claimed Malami and his son were found in December 2025 in possession of a firearm and cartridges without a valid licence.

These offences are punishable under provisions of Nigerian law.

(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Chris Reese)