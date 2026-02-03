https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/03/russia-disregarded-u-s-peace-efforts-by-attacking-ukraine-s-energy-sector-zelenskiy-says

Russia disregarded U.S. peace efforts by attacking Ukraine’s energy sector, Zelenskiy says

La Russia ha ignorato gli sforzi di pace degli Stati Uniti attaccando il settore energetico dell’Ucraina, dice Zelenskiy

Reuters
3.2.2026
Smoke billows from an apartment building after it was struck by a drone during Russian missile and drone attacks, in Kyiv, Ukraine. REUTERS/Thomas Peter (Reuters)

KYIV, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Russia disregarded ongoing U.S. peace efforts by attacking Ukraine’s energy sector overnight on Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

Zelenskiy said that Kyiv would reach out to U.S. officials to discuss the consequences for Russia following the attack. During a joint press conference with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, Zelenskiy said they discussed rapid air defence supplies and licences for U.S. weapon production in Europe.

He did not state whether any progress was made in those discussions.

(Reporting by Yuliia Dysa; writing by Olena Harmash; editing by Daniel Flynn)

