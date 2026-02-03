Russia’s Putin and Saudi crown prince discuss work of OPEC+, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Kremlin said on Tuesday, saying they had agreed to deepen cooperation in the political, economic, trade and humanitarian spheres.

According to the Kremlin statement, the two leaders also discussed the progress of their joint work within the OPEC+ format and efforts to maintain stability on global energy markets.

Saudi state news agency SPA said the prince and Putin discussed bilateral relations and regional and international developments.

