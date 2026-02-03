https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/03/russia-s-putin-and-saudi-crown-prince-discuss-work-of-opec-kremlin-says

Russia’s Putin and Saudi crown prince discuss work of OPEC+, Kremlin says

Putin e il principe ereditario saudita discutono del lavoro dell’OPEC+, dice il Cremlino

Reuters
3.2.2026
Russian President Vladimir Putin chairs a meeting on the development of the chemical industry at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia February 2, 2026. Sputnik/Vyacheslav Prokofyev/Pool via REUTERS (Reuters)

MOSCOW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin held a phone call with Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the Kremlin said on Tuesday, saying they had agreed to deepen cooperation in the political, economic, trade and humanitarian spheres.

According to the Kremlin statement, the two leaders also discussed the progress of their joint work within the OPEC+ format and efforts to maintain stability on global energy markets.

Saudi state news agency SPA said the prince and Putin discussed bilateral relations and regional and international developments.

(Reporting by Anton Kolodyazhnyy and Menna Alaa El-DinWriting by Maxim RodionovEditing by Andrew Osborn and Peter Graff)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

