Russia won’t be provoked into arms race after nuclear treaty expires, Ryabkov says

La Russia non sarà provocata in una corsa agli armamenti dopo la scadenza del trattato nucleare, dice Ryabkov

3.2.2026
A vehicle with a model of a Russian missile on its top and attached Soviet-era flags drives along a square in Saint Petersburg, Russia March 16, 2025. REUTERS/Anton Vaganov (Reuters)

MOSCOW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Russia will not succumb to “provocations” and enter a new arms race after the New START nuclear treaty expires this week, its point man for arms control was cited by the RIA state news agency as saying on Tuesday.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov also said the modernisation of Russia’s nuclear triad - referring to ground-, air- and submarine-launched weapons - was at a very advanced stage, RIA reported.

