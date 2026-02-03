Russia won’t be provoked into arms race after nuclear treaty expires, Ryabkov says

MOSCOW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Russia will not succumb to “provocations” and enter a new arms race after the New START nuclear treaty expires this week, its point man for arms control was cited by the RIA state news agency as saying on Tuesday.

Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov also said the modernisation of Russia’s nuclear triad - referring to ground-, air- and submarine-launched weapons - was at a very advanced stage, RIA reported.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Lucy Papachristou; Editing by Mark Trevelyan)