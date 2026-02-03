Turkey determined to take relations with Saudi Arabia to higher level, Erdogan tells crown prince

ANKARA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan met Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh on Tuesday and told him Turkey was determined to take relations to a higher level in areas including renewable energy and defence industry, Erdogan’s office said.

Erdogan also told the Saudi crown prince that Turkey’s support for stability in Syria would continue, and Turkey would work in cooperation with Saudi Arabia to rebuild Syria, the Turkish presidency said in a statement.

