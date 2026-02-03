https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/03/turkey-determined-to-take-relations-with-saudi-arabia-to-higher-level-erdogan-tells-crown-prince

Turkey determined to take relations with Saudi Arabia to higher level, Erdogan tells crown prince

La Turchia è determinata a portare le relazioni con l’Arabia Saudita a un livello superiore, dice Erdogan al principe ereditario

3.2.2026
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, February 3, 2026. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Turkish Presidential Press Office/Handout via REUTERS (Reuters)

ANKARA, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan met Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh on Tuesday and told him Turkey was determined to take relations to a higher level in areas including renewable energy and defence industry, Erdogan’s office said.

Erdogan also told the Saudi crown prince that Turkey’s support for stability in Syria would continue, and Turkey would work in cooperation with Saudi Arabia to rebuild Syria, the Turkish presidency said in a statement.

