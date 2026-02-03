UK’s Starmer discussed Ukraine in call with Trump, British government says

Feb 3 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday and discussed the situation in Ukraine, including the overnight Russian attacks on the country, the UK government said.

Russia’s overnight attack knocked out heating in cities including the capital Kyiv during freezing temperatures as Ukrainian negotiators headed to Abu Dhabi for a second round of U.S.-brokered trilateral talks set for Wednesday and Thursday.

The leaders also recognized the strategic importance of the U.S.-UK military base Diego Garcia, the government added.

