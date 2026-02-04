https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/04/russia-says-uranium-proposal-for-iran-is-still-on-the-table

Russia says uranium proposal for Iran is still on the table

La Russia afferma che la proposta sull’uranio per l’Iran è ancora in discussione

Reuters
4.2.2026
Spokeswoman of Russia’s Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova attends the annual press conference held by Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia January 20, 2026. REUTERS/Shamil Zhumatov (Reuters)

MOSCOW, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Russia’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday that a proposal to remove uranium from Iran as part of a deal to ease U.S. concerns was still on the table, but that it was for Tehran to decide whether or not to remove it.

“Russia once offered to export Iran’s enriched uranium reserves to its territory. This initiative is still on the table,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.

“Only Iranians have the right to dispose of them, including deciding whether to export them outside the territory of Iran and, in case of a positive decision, where to export them to or not,” she said.

(Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; writing by Guy FaulconbridgeEditing by Andrew Osborn)

