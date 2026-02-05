https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/05/us-watchdog-to-review-high-failure-rate-in-faa-air-traffic-control-training

US watchdog to review high failure rate in FAA air traffic control training

L’ente di vigilanza statunitense esaminerà l’alto tasso di fallimenti nella formazione dei controllori del traffico aereo della FAA

Reuters
5.2.2026
A sign marks the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA) Boston Air Route Traffic Control Center, in Nashua, New Hampshire, U.S., October 9, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder (Reuters)

WASHINGTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department Office of Inspector General said on Thursday it will open a probe into high failure rates among air traffic control trainees amid a long-standing shortage of controllers to manage U.S. air traffic.

“Attrition, retirements, and program washouts are severely impacting the overall success of increasing the number of certified controllers,” the inspector general said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese)

