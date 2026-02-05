US watchdog to review high failure rate in FAA air traffic control training

WASHINGTON, Feb 5 (Reuters) - The U.S. Transportation Department Office of Inspector General said on Thursday it will open a probe into high failure rates among air traffic control trainees amid a long-standing shortage of controllers to manage U.S. air traffic.

“Attrition, retirements, and program washouts are severely impacting the overall success of increasing the number of certified controllers,” the inspector general said.

(Reporting by David Shepardson in Washington; Editing by Chris Reese)