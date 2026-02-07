https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/07/russia-launched-400-drones-40-missiles-to-hit-ukraine-s-energy-sector-zelenskiy-says

Russia launched 400 drones, 40 missiles to hit Ukraine’s energy sector, Zelenskiy says

La Russia ha lanciato 400 droni e 40 missili per colpire il settore energetico ucraino, dice Zelenskiy

7.2.2026
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks at the 56th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 22, 2026. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo (Reuters)

KYIV, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Russia launched more than 400 drones and about 40 missiles on Saturday to attack Ukraine’s energy sector, targeting the power grid, generation facilities, and distribution substations, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said.

“Every day, Russia could choose real diplomacy, but it chooses new strikes,” Zelenskiy posted on X. “It is crucial that everyone who supports the trilateral negotiations respond to this. Moscow must be deprived of the ability to use the cold as leverage against Ukraine.”

(Reporting by Olena Harmash; Editing by William Mallard)

