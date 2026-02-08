https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/08/china-condemns-islamabad-mosque-attack-pledges-support-for-pakistan

China condemns Islamabad mosque attack, pledges support for Pakistan

La Cina condanna l’attacco alla moschea di Islamabad e si impegna a sostenere il Pakistan

Reuters
8.2.2026
Security forces personnel stand guard as members of the media film from a coordoned area following a deadly explosion at a Shi’ite Muslim mosque, in Islamabad, Pakistan, February 7, 2026. Picture taken with a phone. REUTERS/Salahuddin (Reuters)

BEIJING, Feb 8 (Reuters) - China condemned an attack on a Shi’ite mosque in Islamabad, pledging support on Sunday for the Pakistan government’s efforts to “maintain national security and stability”.

China is “deeply shocked” by Friday’s attack, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

An attacker opened fire at the gates of the mosque before setting off a suicide bomb and killing at least 31 people in the deadliest attack of its kind in Pakistan’s capital in more than a decade.

(Reporting by Qiaoyi Li and Kevin Krolicki; Editing by William Mallard)

