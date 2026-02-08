Four Indian students injured in knife attack in Russia, embassy says

MOSCOW, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Four Indian students were injured in a knife attack at a medical university in Russia’s Bashkortostan region on Saturday, the Indian embassy in Moscow and Russian investigators said.

“An unfortunate incident of attack has occurred in Ufa. Several persons including four Indian students have been injured,” the Indian embassy said.

Russian investigators said a 15-year-old attacked students with a knife.

Several students in the city of Ufa, about 1,100 kilometres east of Moscow, as well as police officers, were injured in the attack in a student dormitory, investigators said.

The Investigative Committee said it had opened a criminal case into alleged negligence by officials, who knew about behavioural issues of one of the students but failed to take preventive measures, investigators said.

(Reporting by Reuters; Writing by Gleb Stolyarov; Editing by Guy Faulconbridge )