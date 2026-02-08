Nicaragua scraps visa-free entry to Cubans

MEXICO CITY, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Nicaragua has ended visa‑free entry for Cuban citizens effective Sunday, halting a policy that in recent years enabled thousands of Cubans to use the Central American country as a transit point on their journey to the United States.

The move confirmed in an official government statement appears to respond to pressure from Washington on President Daniel Ortega’s administration, according to people familiar with the decision.

(Reporting by Gabriela Selser in Mexico City. Writing by Lucinda Elliott.)