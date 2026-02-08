https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/08/nicaragua-scraps-visa-free-entry-to-cubans

Nicaragua scraps visa-free entry to Cubans

Il Nicaragua elimina l’obbligo di visto per i cubani

A general view shows a section of Managua, Nicaragua July 4, 2022. REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo (Reuters)

MEXICO CITY, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Nicaragua has ended visa‑free entry for Cuban citizens effective Sunday, halting a policy that in recent years enabled thousands of Cubans to use the Central American country as a transit point on their journey to the United States.

The move confirmed in an official government statement appears to respond to pressure from Washington on President Daniel Ortega’s administration, according to people familiar with the decision.

