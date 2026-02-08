https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/08/saudi-arabia-orders-20-high-speed-trains-from-spain-s-talgo

Saudi Arabia orders 20 high-speed trains from Spain’s Talgo

L’Arabia Saudita ordina 20 treni ad alta velocità alla spagnola Talgo

Reuters
8.2.2026
Passengers walk past a Renfe 130 series Talgo Bombardier train at Miranda de Ebro station, Spain, February 8, 2025. REUTERS/Vincent West/File Photo (Reuters)

MADRID, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia has ordered 20 new high-speed trains from Spain’s Talgo SA, the company and Spain’s transport minister said on Sunday.

In a statement, Talgo said the deal adds 1.33 billion euros ($1.57 billion) to its order backlog, bringing it to a total of nearly 6 billion euros, a record. The contract also covers maintenance for the trains.

The agreement is a boost for the Spanish rail sector, which has taken a heavy hit to its reputation in the wake of a train collision near Cordoba last month that killed 46 people. The accident raised questions over whether investment to maintain the network is keeping pace with surging passenger demand.

Transport Minister Oscar Puente lauded the deal in a post on X.

“We guarantee the continuity of (state rail company) @Renfe as manager of Saudi high-speed rail until 2038 and the purchase of 20 new trains from @TalgoGroup with an injection of more than 2.8 billion euros for our companies,” he wrote.

Saudi Arabia’s rail system has been operating Talgo trains since 2018.

($1 = 0.8463 euros)

(Reporting by Graham Keeley; Editing by Joe Bavier)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Ucraina Kiev rischia di perdere la guerra dell’energia Marija Tsaturjan
scuola Un anno scolastico in giro per l’Italia Pauline Valkenet
Venezuela La legge sul petrolio dettata da Trump Simon Romero
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati