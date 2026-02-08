https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/08/socialist-defeats-far-right-candidate-in-portugal-s-presidential-runoff-exit-polls-show

Socialist defeats far-right candidate in Portugal’s presidential runoff, exit polls show

8.2.2026
Moderate Socialist and Portuguese presidential candidate Antonio Jose Seguro casts a ballot during the presidential election, in Caldas da Rainha, Portugal, February 8, 2026. REUTERS/Pedro Nunes (Reuters)

LISBON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Moderate Socialist Antonio Jose Seguro appeared to be headed for a landslide victory in Portugal’s presidential runoff on Sunday, with two exit polls putting him in the 67%-73% range, well ahead of his far-right, anti-establishment rival Andre Ventura.

The exit polls conducted for television channels RTP, SIC and TVI/CNN placed Ventura at 27%-33%, still a better result than the 22.8% his anti-immigration Chega party achieved in last year’s general election.

Last year, Chega became the second-largest parliamentary force, overtaking the Socialists and landing behind the centre-right ruling alliance, which garnered 31.2%.

Despite his loss on Sunday, 43-year-old Ventura, a charismatic former TV sports commentator, can now boast increased support, reflecting the growing influence of the far right in Portugal and much of Europe.

The presidency is a largely ceremonial role in Portugal but wields some key powers, including in some circumstances to dissolve parliament, to call a snap parliamentary election, and to veto legislation.

(Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, editing by Andrei Khalip)

