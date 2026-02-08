UK PM Starmer’s chief of staff Morgan McSweeney quits, Sky News reports

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s chief of staff Morgan McSweeney has quit, Sky News and Guardian reporters said on Sunday.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
LONDRA, 8 febbraio (Reuters) - Il capo dello staff del primo ministro britannico Keir Starmer, Morgan McSweeney, si è dimesso, hanno detto domenica i reporter di Sky News e del Guardian.
(Reporter: Sarah Young; Redazione: Emelia Sithole-Matarise)
