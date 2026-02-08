https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/08/uk-pm-starmer-s-chief-of-staff-morgan-mcsweeney-quits-sky-news-reports

UK PM Starmer’s chief of staff Morgan McSweeney quits, Sky News reports

Il capo dello staff del premier britannico Starmer, Morgan McSweeney, si dimette, riferisce Sky News

Reuters
8.2.2026
Downing Street Chief of Staff Morgan McSweeney arrives for the annual Lady Mayor’s Banquet at the Guildhall in London, Britain, December 1, 2025. REUTERS/Chris J. Ratcliffe/File Photo (Reuters)

LONDON, Feb 8 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s chief of staff Morgan McSweeney has quit, Sky News and Guardian reporters said on Sunday.

(Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Emelia Sithole-Matarise)

