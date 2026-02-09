https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/09/hong-kong-tycoon-jimmy-lai-sentenced-to-total-of-20-years-in-national-security-trial

Hong Kong tycoon Jimmy Lai sentenced to total of 20 years in national security trial

Il magnate di Hong Kong Jimmy Lai condannato a un totale di 20 anni nel processo sulla sicurezza nazionale

Reuters
9.2.2026
A prison van believed to be carrying Jimmy Lai, founder of the now-defunct pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, arrives at the West Kowloon Magistrates’ Courts building for sentencing in his national security collusion trial, in Hong Kong, China, February (Reuters)

HONG KONG, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai was sentenced on Monday to a total of 20 years in jail on three charges comprising two counts of conspiracy to collude with foreign forces and one count of publishing seditious materials.

The trial has been the financial hub’s most high-profile national security case.

The sentence comes after a legal saga spanning almost five years. Lai, the founder of the now-shuttered Apple Daily newspaper, was convicted on December 15 on all three counts. He was first arrested in August 2020.

(Reporting by James Pomfret, Jessie Pang and Greg Torode; Editing by Anne Marie Roantree and Jamie Freed)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Ucraina Kiev rischia di perdere la guerra dell’energia Marija Tsaturjan
scuola Un anno scolastico in giro per l’Italia Pauline Valkenet
Venezuela La legge sul petrolio dettata da Trump Simon Romero
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati