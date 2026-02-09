https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/09/trump-congratulates-japan-s-takaichi-on-election-win

Trump congratulates Japan’s Takaichi on election win

Trump si congratula con il presidente giapponese Takaichi per la vittoria elettorale

Reuters
9.2.2026
Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi reacts as U.S. President Donald Trump speaks, aboard the aircraft carrier USS George Washington, during a visit to U.S. Navy’s Yokosuka base in Yokosuka, Japan, October 28, 2025. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo (Reuters)

Feb 8 (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday congratulated Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on her coalition’s election win, wishing her “great success in passing your Conservative, Peace Through Strength Agenda” in a social media post. 

Takaichi, Japan’s first female leader, swept to a historic election win on Sunday, paving the way for promised tax cuts that have spooked financial markets and military spending aimed at countering China.

Trump on Sunday wrote that it was “my honor to endorse you.” He endorsed Takaichi on Friday. 

“She is a highly respected and very popular leader,” Trump wrote. “Sanae’s bold and wise decision to call for an election paid off big time.”

(Reporting by Karen Sloan; Costas Pitas; Editing by Jamie Freed and Lincoln Feast.)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Ucraina Kiev rischia di perdere la guerra dell’energia Marija Tsaturjan
scuola Un anno scolastico in giro per l’Italia Pauline Valkenet
Venezuela La legge sul petrolio dettata da Trump Simon Romero
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati