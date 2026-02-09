https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/09/uk-deputy-pm-lammy-and-senior-minister-reed-back-starmer

UK deputy PM Lammy and senior minister Reed back Starmer

Il vice premier britannico Lammy e l’alto ministro Reed appoggiano Starmer

Reuters
9.2.2026
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer leaves 10 Downing Street next to deputy Prime Minister David Lammy, in London, Britain, October 29, 2025. REUTERS/Jack Taylor/File Photo (Reuters)

LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - British Deputy Prime Minister David Lammy and housing minister Steve Reed both pledged their support publicly for Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Monday, after the leader of the Scottish Labour Party called on him to resign.

There is mounting pressure on Starmer’s leadership in the wake of the Mandelson-Epstein scandal, and Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar became the most senior Labour politician to oppose Starmer.

But Lammy and Reed said Starmer should stay the course.

“We should let nothing distract us from our mission to change Britain and we support the Prime Minister in doing that,” Lammy said on X.

Reed said on X that Starmer had led the party to victory in the 2024 election, adding “We need to stay the course”.

(Reporting by Sam Tabahriti; writing by Sarah Young; editing by William James and David Milliken)

