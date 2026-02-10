EU to propose list of concessions to demand of Russia as part of Ukraine peace deal, says EU’s Kallas

BRUSSELS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Tuesday she would propose a list of concessions that Europe should demand from Russia as part of a settlement to end the war in Ukraine.

“Everybody around the table, including the Russians and the Americans, needs to understand that you need Europeans to agree (to have a peace deal),” Kallas told a group of news agency reporters in Brussels.

“And for that, we also have conditions. And we should put the conditions not on Ukrainians, who have been already pressured a lot, but on the Russians.”

(Reporting by Andrew Gray, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout)