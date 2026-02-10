https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/10/eu-to-propose-list-of-concessions-to-demand-of-russia-as-part-of-ukraine-peace-deal-says-eu-s-kallas

EU to propose list of concessions to demand of Russia as part of Ukraine peace deal, says EU’s Kallas

L’Unione europea proporrà una lista di concessioni da chiedere alla Russia come parte dell’accordo di pace per l’Ucraina, afferma Kallas.

Reuters
10.2.2026
EU Foreign Policy Chief Kaja Kallas attends the Oslo Security Conference, in Oslo, Norway, February 2, 2026. NTB/Javad Parsa via REUTERS (Reuters)

BRUSSELS, Feb 10 (Reuters) - EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said on Tuesday she would propose a list of concessions that Europe should demand from Russia as part of a settlement to end the war in Ukraine.

“Everybody around the table, including the Russians and the Americans, needs to understand that you need Europeans to agree (to have a peace deal),” Kallas told a group of news agency reporters in Brussels.

“And for that, we also have conditions. And we should put the conditions not on Ukrainians, who have been already pressured a lot, but on the Russians.”

(Reporting by Andrew Gray, Editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Giorno del ricordo La storia intorno alle foibe Nicoletta Bourbaki
Pop Surrealismo contro fascismo Naomi Klein
podcast Cosa significa il trionfo di Takaichi in Giappone
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati