Merz to meet with Rubio and Wang Yi in Munich, German official says

BERLIN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz will meet with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference, a German government official said on Tuesday.

Merz is set to open the annual security forum with a speech that will outline German foreign policy in times of great power politics and strained transatlantic relations, the official told reporters in Berlin.

“The chancellor has repeatedly made clear that he is not among those who say we are in a situation in which we must — or even can - write off the United States,” the official said. “I expect he will outline what he sees as a path forward for transatlantic relations.”

(Reporting by Sarah Marsh and Andreas Rinke, Editing by Friederike Heine)