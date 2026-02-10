Russian attack damages energy facility in Ukraine’s southern Odesa region, company says

Feb 10 (Reuters) - A Russian attack damaged an energy facility in Ukraine’s southern Black Sea region of Odesa, power company DTEK said on Tuesday.

“The damage is extensive. Repairs will take a long time to restore the equipment to working order,” DTEK said on the Telegram messaging app.

Regional Governor Oleh Kiper earlier said some settlements in the region had been partially left without power.

“At night, the enemy launched another cynical attack on the energy infrastructure of the Odesa region,” Kiper wrote on Telegram.

Critical infrastructure facilities are running off generators and work was underway to restore electricity supply, Kiper said.

Moscow has intensified its attacks on the Ukrainian power grid and other energy infrastructure since October, leaving millions without power and heating in freezing temperatures.

The city of Odesa and the surrounding region have been a frequent target of attacks.

(Reporting by Anna Pruchnicka; Editing by Andrew Heavens)