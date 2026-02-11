https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/11/nato-has-begun-arctic-sentry-a-mission-to-strengthen-its-presence-in-the-arctic

NATO has begun “Arctic Sentry”, a mission to strengthen its presence in the Arctic

La NATO ha avviato la missione “Arctic Sentry” per rafforzare la sua presenza nell’Artico.

11.2.2026
The NATO flag is pictured at the venue of the upcoming NATO summit, in The Hague, Netherlands June 23, 2025. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann (Reuters)

BRUSSELS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - NATO said on Wednesday it had begun a mission to strengthen its presence in the Arctic as part of an agreement to defuse severe tensions within the alliance prompted by U.S. President Donald Trump’s desire for the U.S. to acquire Greenland.

The new mission, Arctic Sentry, will coordinate the increasing military presence of NATO allies in the region, including exercises such as Denmark’s “Arctic Endurance on Greenland”, the alliance’s military headquarters said in a statement.

(Reporting by Andrew Gray; Editing by Benoit Van Overstraeten)

