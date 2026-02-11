NATO has begun “Arctic Sentry”, a mission to strengthen its presence in the Arctic

BRUSSELS, Feb 11 (Reuters) - NATO said on Wednesday it had begun a mission to strengthen its presence in the Arctic as part of an agreement to defuse severe tensions within the alliance prompted by U.S. President Donald Trump’s desire for the U.S. to acquire Greenland.

The new mission, Arctic Sentry, will coordinate the increasing military presence of NATO allies in the region, including exercises such as Denmark’s “Arctic Endurance on Greenland”, the alliance’s military headquarters said in a statement.

