Russia to fly its tourists out of Cuba and then suspend airline operations due to fuel crisis

MOSCOW, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Two Russian airlines plan to fly Russian tourists out of Cuba in the coming days and then suspend operations until a jet fuel shortage eases, aviation regulator Rosaviatsia said on Wednesday.

It named the airlines as Rossiya, part of the Aeroflot group, and Severny Veter (Nordwind).

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump has declared Cuba “an unusual and extraordinary threat” to U.S. national security and said it will no longer receive oil from Venezuela. It has also threatened to impose tariffs on other suppliers, like Mexico, if they continue to ship fuel to the island.

Cuba warned international airlines that jet fuel would no longer be available on the island from Tuesday.

