Barbados election reflects will of people, CARICOM observers say

Feb 13 (Reuters) - The Caribbean Community (CARICOM) election observation mission said on Friday concerns about missing names and inaccuracies on the electoral register were not significant enough to impact the outcome of this week’s general election in Barbados.

“It is the mission’s considered view that the results of the 2026 General Election reflect the will of the people of Barbados,” CARICOM said in a statement, adding that the electoral commission made concerted efforts to address concerns ahead of the polls.

Mia Mottley’s BLP swept up all 30 seats available for her third election running, unseating opposition leader Ralph Thorne who told state TV he was unable to vote because he was not on the electoral list for the district where he was competing.

(Reporting by Sarah Morland; Editing by Aida Pelaez-Fernandez)