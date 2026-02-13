French tourist found dead in Chad after falling off cliff

PARIS/N’DJAMENA, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The Chadian army has found the body of a French national who went missing in recent days in the country’s north-east, local authorities said on Friday, adding that early indications point to an accidental fall.

The mayor of Amdjarass said the army leading the search informed him earlier this Friday that the tourist had been found dead, and that local medical staff confirmed the death.

An official at Chad’s Tourism Ministry said the man, who had appeared weak, likely died after falling from a cliff, and added that further details would be released once the body arrived in the capital N’Djamena.

France’s foreign ministry said on Thursday it was in contact with Chadian authorities after one of its citizens disappeared during the International Festival of Saharan Cultures near Amdjarass, as a search was under way.

