Merz eyes European nuclear shield in call for new relationship with U.S

Merz guarda allo scudo nucleare europeo e chiede un nuovo rapporto con gli Stati Uniti

Reuters
13.2.2026
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz speaks during the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, Germany, February 13, 2026. REUTERS/Liesa Johannssen (Reuters)

MUNICH, Feb 13 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Friday that he was holding talks with French president Emmanuel Macron over creating a joint European nuclear deterrent as urged on Europe to rebuild its relationship with its U.S. ally.

“We’re not doing this by writing NATO off. We’re doing it by building a strong, self-supporting European pillar within the alliance,” he said in a speech opening the Munich Security Conference.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie and Sarah Marsh in Berlin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)

