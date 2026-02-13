Merz eyes European nuclear shield in call for new relationship with U.S

MUNICH, Feb 13 (Reuters) - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said on Friday that he was holding talks with French president Emmanuel Macron over creating a joint European nuclear deterrent as urged on Europe to rebuild its relationship with its U.S. ally.

“We’re not doing this by writing NATO off. We’re doing it by building a strong, self-supporting European pillar within the alliance,” he said in a speech opening the Munich Security Conference.

(Reporting by James Mackenzie and Sarah Marsh in Berlin; Editing by Kevin Liffey)