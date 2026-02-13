https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/13/nato-will-become-more-european-led-nato-chief-rutte-says

NATO will become more European-led, NATO Chief Rutte says

La NATO diventerà più a guida europea, dice il capo della NATO Rutte

Reuters
13.2.2026
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte speaks during a press conference at the Alliance headquarters in Brussels, Belgium February 12, 2026. REUTERS/Tom Nicholson (Reuters)

MUNICH, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The NATO alliance will become more European-led, with a continuing strong presence of the United States, as European allies significantly increase military spending, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte said on Friday.

“Over the coming years we will more and more sea a NATO that is more European-led, but at the same time with the US absolutely anchored in the organization,” Rutte told reporters on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference.

“We will do this step by step, in close conjunction with the United States, based on the defense planning process we have.”

(Reporting by Andrew Gray, writing by Bart Meijer, editing by Charlotte Van Campenhout)

Scrivici per correzioni o suggerimenti: posta@internazionale.it

Da non perdere

Alimentazione La pasta protagonista delle Olimpiadi Andrew Keh
Thailandia La svolta a destra della Thailandia Shawn W. Krispin
Israele I crimini tra palestinesi convengono a Israele Neve Gordon
Abbonati a Internazionale per leggere l’articolo.
Gli abbonati hanno accesso a tutti gli articoli, i video e i reportage pubblicati sul sito.
Abbonati