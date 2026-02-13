https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/13/peru-congress-to-debate-motion-to-remove-president-jeri-amid-scandal

Peru Congress to debate motion to remove President Jeri amid scandal

Il Congresso del Perù discuterà la mozione per la destituzione del presidente Jeri in seguito allo scandalo

Reuters
13.2.2026
Peruvian President Jose Jeri testifies before a congressional committee to address undisclosed meetings with a Chinese businessman, a case that has intensified scrutiny over his government’s transparency and accountability, in Lima, Peru, January 21, 2026. (Reuters)

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Peru’s Congress has scheduled a debate for Tuesday on a motion to remove President Jose Jeri, congressional leader Fernando Rospigliosi said on social media on Friday, as the government grapples with a scandal over reports of the president’s undisclosed meetings with a Chinese businessman.

Jeri, a former head of Congress, was sworn in as president in October after lawmakers convened an emergency session to oust his predecessor.

(Reporting by Alexander Villegas; editing by Cassandra Garrison)

