Peru Congress to debate motion to remove President Jeri amid scandal

Feb 13 (Reuters) - Peru’s Congress has scheduled a debate for Tuesday on a motion to remove President Jose Jeri, congressional leader Fernando Rospigliosi said on social media on Friday, as the government grapples with a scandal over reports of the president’s undisclosed meetings with a Chinese businessman.

Jeri, a former head of Congress, was sworn in as president in October after lawmakers convened an emergency session to oust his predecessor.

(Reporting by Alexander Villegas; editing by Cassandra Garrison)