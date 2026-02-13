https://www.internazionale.it/ultime-notizie-reuters/2026/02/13/rubio-to-meet-china-s-top-diplomat-wang-yi-on-friday

Rubio to meet China’s top diplomat Wang Yi on Friday

Venerdì Rubio incontrerà l’alto diplomatico cinese Wang Yi

Reuters
13.2.2026
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks to reporters before boarding his plane at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, U.S., en route to the Munich Security Conference, February 12, 2026. Alex Brandon/Pool via REUTERS (Reuters)

MUNICH, Feb 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference, a U.S. official said on Friday as Washington and Beijing eye a visit by President Donald Trump to China in April.

This will be at least the second in-person meeting between the top US diplomat and Wang Yi. Earlier this month, Trump held a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping which the Republican president described as “very positive”.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; editing by James Mackenzie)

