Rubio to meet China’s top diplomat Wang Yi on Friday

MUNICH, Feb 13 (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on the sidelines of Munich Security Conference, a U.S. official said on Friday as Washington and Beijing eye a visit by President Donald Trump to China in April.

This will be at least the second in-person meeting between the top US diplomat and Wang Yi. Earlier this month, Trump held a phone call with Chinese President Xi Jinping which the Republican president described as “very positive”.

(Reporting by Humeyra Pamuk; editing by James Mackenzie)